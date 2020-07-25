Happy Moments Vol. 74: bike rides + a safe sunflower

Iowans are sharing the simple pleasures that are keeping them happy during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — All the work you did in your gardens this spring is starting to really pay off.

Take a look at Don Thoreson's flower beds. Full of color and beauty, it's one of the best parts of summer that we get to enjoy every day.

Ro Bonnie headed out to the Clive Greenbelt to take in all the sights and sounds on the trail. As you can see, it was a gorgeous day and lots of interesting things to see along the way.

And what do we have these days if we don't have our sense of humor?

Doris has the right idea. She took her sunflowers and made them something to laugh about. Safety first, even for the plants!

Doris, talking to you was my Happy Moment for the day!

And finally, who needs catnip when you have carrots?