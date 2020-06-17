Happy Moments Vol. 56: Bear sighting + Fair memories

Finding joy in rare moment and everyday beauty.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At first glance, it looks like a cow out in a field. But as it lumbers closer, you can see that's no cow.

It's a black bear, and a pretty good sized one at that.

This video was submitted by Dana, who she saw it this week just west of Dewitt, Iowa, north of Highway 30.

She added an update that the bear eventually crossed Highway 30 and was headed south.

We know several other people got a look at this guy. Kind of takes your breath away, doesn't it?

Last week, we asked you to submit your favorite Iowa State Fair photos and videos.

We are all trying to keep a positive outlook as this beloved event is postponed until 2021. We keep getting more and more images, so here's one for you.

Betty from Norwalk sent this to us and it just captures the beauty of the fair. You can practically hear the sounds from the midway when you see this.

And Betty has a pretty great eye for all things beautiful. She also sent us this photo of a gorgeous summer sky.

We are reminded over and over again of the beauty in simplicity. Sometimes, our "Happy Moment" is something we may look over if we don't slow down and take in what's around us!

________________________________________________________________