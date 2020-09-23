x
Happy Moments vol. 98: all things fall.

From putting out the pumpkins to falling asleep in the harvest, Iowans are embracing the nice side of fall.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fall is a beautiful season in Iowa. Gingi Haag sent us a photo of this cutie taking a wagon ride and enjoying the sights. Still warm but not too hot...perfect weather to get outside.

Credit: Gingi Haag

Carla Ogden in Nevada wanted to do something to cheer up her grand kids for fall and Halloween, so she put her pumpkins out! Good for you, Carla! Let's embrace the fun of fall and share it with the people we love.

Credit: Carla Ogden

And how "fall" is this? Selling bright orange pumpkins under a bright orange sun. This family is set up at three places in Ankeny, and as you can see, they have a great selection if you are ready to brighten up your doorstep.

Credit: John Jensen

Harvest is hard work. Just take it from young Westin in Manning. He fell asleep helping on the tractor, and his grandmother Lisa got this keeper of a photo. She tells me this is a bit of a family tradition as Westin's dad would also take naps on the very same tractor. We thank all the farmers young and old for their hard work this harvest season, and hope it's bountiful and brings lots of happy moments!

Credit: Lisa Rohe

