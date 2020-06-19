Happy Moments Vol. 58: An early Father's Day + a coronavirus victory

Iowa boys celebrate their dad in a creative way and a special send-off from a Des Moines hospital.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Text HAPPY to 515-457-1026 to watch more Happy Moments from Local 5!

Let's hear it for dad! We are coming up on Father's Day and here's some art to celebrate the day.

Alexander, Anthony and Andersen of Norwalk created this for their dad, Jon, as an early Father's Day gift.

They welcome others to take a look. It's on Lexington Drive in Norwalk.

I can't think of a happier moment that this.

In the day of coronavirus, we salute you survivors and health care workers who make these moments possible.

Meet Heriberto Rodriguez. He's 39 and was the 300th patient with COVID-19 cared for at MercyOne Medical Center Des Moines. He spent five days in the hospital, but yesterday, Heriberto and his team won.

They beat the virus together, and Heriberto got to go home with this send-off. Most of us will never know what it's like being on the front lines of this disease and for that we can give thanks.

But let's take a second to say job well done, and we hope you, Heriberto, have good health and many "Happy Moments" in your future!