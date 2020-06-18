Happy Moments vol 57: Old Glory + two mourning doves

Celebrating the flag of the United States, mastering the art of cat napping, and a visit from some doves.

The week started with Flag Day, and a viewer snapped this beautiful image out of West Des Moines.

The caption read "The flags were flying at McLaren's Resthaven Cemetery. What a beautiful sight."

In case you didn't know, Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14 1777, and the celebration lasts the entire week.

Here's a cat nap in action. Or inaction, really.

This is Grayson the cat and his person caught him sprawled out in the sunlight enjoying a relaxing afternoon. Maybe your happy moment is your pet. Maybe your happy moment is a nap.

Either way, Grayson here has you covered.

And Betty is sharing her deck with some new visitors.

Two mourning doves have taken to perching right by her house every day, and she says they don't seem to be afraid of her at all.

Maybe the birds know that we could all use more Happy Moments!

