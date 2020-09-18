Happy Moments vol. 96: Cat in a hat + birthday wishes

Iowans are sharing their cute pets, pictures of nature and birthday wishes to spread joy during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — How can you not feel cheerful around this? A field full of gorgeous sunflowers. A viewer took these photos near Booneville. She says the sunflowers are God's gift.

And when she's home, the cat Magnolia is her happy moment. She says Maggie is a rescue cat and a wonderful companion.

Cats are wonderful companions... we love to see your beloved pets. Check out Casper, Socks and Tank. The three amigos as they are known around their home that they surely run.

Check out Casper finding a cozy place to hide... he's a cool biker Cat!!

Thanks to Riza Miller for snapping this shot of one gorgeous tree. The fall colors are amazing here and we know there's more to come as the season moves on. Enjoy the view, Riza!

And we want to wish a happy 81st birthday to Dick Swanson. He's posing with a 16-inch crappie he caught years ago. We hope you have a wonderful day and many more big catches in the future.