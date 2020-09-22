Happy Moments vol. 97: cute cats + breathtaking butterflies

Need a moment of peace? Iowans share what's making them smile during the pandemic, including their pets, amazing sunrises and beautiful butterflies.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A photo came across my desk with a caption "can't get any cuter than this." Tough to argue with that. A happy moment, finding a little peace with a faithful companion in your lap. This is 7 week old sweet pea and his person says he's been a cuddler since day 1.

The haze in the air has made for some unusually beautiful sunsets and sunrises. Riza Miller shared this beautiful sight of the sun rising over Grinnell. What a great way to start your day in a good frame of mind.