Happy Moments Vol. 45: Dandelion fun + sleeping kitties

Iowans are enjoying time with family, spontaneous concerts and a treasure hunt of kittens during the pandemic.

Oh the simple pleasures of summer! Picking dandelions. blowing on them and watching the fluff scatter..and watering them hoping they'll grow back.

Betty sent these photos of her granddaughter Olivia in Windsor Heights. She says it's nice to see family while social distancing but she can't wait for that first big hug! Hang in there Betty!!

A lot of us miss fun social events like going to concerts.

Well...let me introduce the "New Normals". They held an impromptu driveway concert in West Des Moines. People could come listen and be reminded of the good old days, while standing away from each other. This is a great way to get out and have a little safe fun.

Have you spotted a sleeping kitty around Ames lately? It's not lost, nor is it a mistake. It's a treasure hunt. Sally sent us pictures of the Sleeping Kitty Project that she's launched in honor of her mother Barbara Lockhart, who was well know around Ames for her volunteerism!

The cats are geo-tagged and are around Ames in public places. Some of them have made their way around the country as well, and their adventures are tracked and shared with others on a special Facebook page. So if you see one when you're out and about, snap a picture and share in the fun.