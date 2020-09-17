Happy Moments vol. 95: oh, deer + giving back

Wildlife sightings, sunsets and chances to give back are keeping Iowans happy during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Oh deer! Never good to see one in the road, but two by the side of the road is a Happy Moment. These two young bucks were spotted from a bridge over a creek in Urbandale. I bet both deer and humans were caught by surprise!

During the pandemic, we know there has been more need in our communities to make ends meet. Meredith Drive Reformed Church is offering this little free pantry for people to grab what they may need. And if you are looking for a good way to give back, donations are welcomed as well. You can find it at 5128 Meredith drive in Des Moines.

As the sun set on Fairfield, Joy Messer was so inspired, she grabbed a photo of it. She says as pretty as it is here, of course it was even more breathtaking in person. Thanks Joy!!