Happy Moments Vol. 68: Dogs of the pandemic

Dogs are giving us a few laughs as they try to find happiness in the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out 8-month-old Ryder.

He's learning to hunt, and pointing the soccer ball often results in a game of kick and fetch. His kids play soccer, so there's usually activity to keep him busy.

But one night, when no kids were around, he dragged the soccer net out, hoping someone would get the hint.

Now, if you have a hyper kid and a busy dog, give them some bubbles and then get out of their way. Cora and Ozzy were bored the other night, until they came up with this.

Hours of fun and tired kids and pups afterwards.

And finally, even the dogs may be over this "staying at home".

Take Trinity and Ripley. Too much of a good thing can wear us all out after a while.

It's OK to want some space...maybe that's where you'll find your next Happy Moment!