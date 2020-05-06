Happy Moments: reconnecting with friends + a challenge accepted

Iowans are being safely social, laughing through challenges and sharing the beauty of nature.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's easy to feel disconnected during social distancing, especially if you are missing seeing family and friends as often as you'd like.

The folks at Legacy Pointe in Waukee have started a tradition called Donuts on the Driveway. They do it once a week and say this is their happy time, since they miss seeing neighbors.

The donuts no doubt are sweet, but not as sweet at the friendship!

Do you miss going to work?

Do you have the home office blues?

A viewer submitted this video saying their co-worker won't stop rolling around and it's distracting. Oh yes...we are all dealing with new challenges especially when it comes to home workspace etiquette. Good thing the co-workers are pretty darn cute.

Remember the rock stacking challenge we issued? Check this out... 8 rocks! The whole point is to find some peace while stacking the rocks. So don't worry how many you stack. Just give it a try and share a pic with us!