Happy Moments: reconnecting with friends + a challenge accepted

Iowans are being safely social, laughing through challenges and sharing the beauty of nature.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's easy to feel disconnected during social distancing, especially if you are missing seeing family and friends as often as you'd like.

The folks at Legacy Pointe in Waukee have started a tradition called Donuts on the Driveway. They do it once a week and say this is their happy time, since they miss seeing neighbors.

The donuts no doubt are sweet, but not as sweet at the friendship!

Credit: Viewer

Do you miss going to work?
Do you have the home office blues?
A viewer submitted this video saying their co-worker won't stop rolling around and it's distracting. Oh yes...we are all dealing with new challenges especially when it comes to home workspace etiquette. Good thing the co-workers are pretty darn cute.

Remember the rock stacking challenge we issued? Check this out... 8 rocks! The whole point is to find some peace while stacking the rocks. So don't worry how many you stack. Just give it a try and share a pic with us!

Credit: Viewer

And finally, the sights and sounds of summer. A viewer took this video on Lake Panorama. A beautiful Iowa sunset over the water....take a moment to soak in the beauty and make it a Happy Moment!

