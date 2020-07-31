Happy Moments Vol. 78: double the deer + birthday wisdom

DES MOINES, Iowa — No matter where you live, you're bound to have some kind of visitor in your yard every now and then. Marion from Polk City had twice the surprise spotting these two speckled fawns, calling it the morning show outside the window. Sweet little guests!
Sally loves finding surprises in her garden in Carlisle, and look what she discovered the other day. A beautiful butterfly fluttering among the flowers. Sally says it graced her with it's presence, and she enjoys sharing these moments of beauty that she so often finds.
And we want to wish a very Happy 100th birthday to Alberta Danks. Birthdays look a little different during the pandemic, so we wanted to make sure Alberta gets lots and lots of well wished for her special day. And she is giving us all a great gift, some words of wisdom. Her advice to younger generations: enjoy life. Thank you for that reminder Alberta. I hope you had a wonderful birthday and you have many more Happy Moments.