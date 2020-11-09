Happy Moments vol. 92: Embracing the rain + a squirrel snack

The weather hasn't been great, but that isn't stopping Iowans from making the best of things.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When you move to Iowa from Arizona, you have to get a whole new wardrobe.And at age 48, Jenny in Waukee says she felt like a kid with her very first raincoat and rain boots...with unicorns to boot. You may as well have fun with it, because otherwise, the lows can really get you down.

This little bird knows it's chillier than normal. The fluffed up feathers is a dead giveaway that the cold and rain are unpleasant for all creatures. It was 45 degree when this was taken. Not your typical September day.

Betty got this shot to show off the beautiful fall colors in Iowa's farmland. When the sun comes back out, we can all enjoy this kind of beauty once again!!