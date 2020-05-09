Happy Moments vol. 89: A "fair" treat + leaving the nest

DES MOINES, Iowa — I think it's safe to say a lot of us missed the Iowa State Fair this year. But Libby decided to there was no reason to go completely without. Here she is enjoying Oreo cream cheese egg rolls served in honor of the fair at 804 Main in Norwalk. Sounds like Fair food to me!
Cora here is enjoying her two favorite in life, horses and puppies. William the horse loves little kids and has grown quite fond of puppies too. The pup looks like he's not so sure about the horse. Give it time!
Betty took a series of photos of some baby swallows. She said they showed up, perched on her deck railing and waited for some food. This happened four days in a row, so she had lots of opportunity to get these shots. Makes for quite a Happy Moment, wouldn't you agree?