Happy Moments Vol. 60: After the rain + America's bird

Finding joy in rainbows, unexpected flowers and a rare view of bald eagles.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer storms bring all kinds of wonderment. The clouds, rain, and lighting are all awe inspiring. But what can show up after a storm is always breathtaking. Thanks to you all who shared your rainbow photos with us yesterday. We had a wild morning of rain, so it was nice to have a beautiful reward afterwards.

Remember how we asked you to share your Iowa State Fair photos? Here are some that, if I wasn't told, I would have no idea that these flowers were part of the fairgrounds. Betty sent these to us to remind us when we do get back to the fair, to look around at the smaller details.

And finally, not many of us are fortunate enough to get this close to a bald eagle. Luckily, Shelley Bennett of Livermore, Iowa is willing to share her photography talents. She says eagles are her favorite bird to photograph. And she sent in several photos of America's bird in it's natural habitat. Shelley, we thank you for sharing.

Keep sharing your Happy Moments!