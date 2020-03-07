x
Happy Moments vol 62: Dog days of summer + pandemic projects

We take inspiration from a joyful dog finding a way to cool down, and by seeing the creative ways Iowans are passing the time in quarantine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is, indeed, the dog days of summer, and look no further than right here to see how to handle them. 

Take a little plastic pool, a bit of water, and chase your own tail for hours of cooling fun, like Jett. Dogs show us that a little enthusiasm can carry us through anything!

We love the creativity you are all showing us through the pandemic. Staying at home means you may have time for fun projects like this one. Jerry Xanders restored and painted a windmill in Hawkeye colors...and said GO HAWKS!!! Great way to support your favorite team.

Credit: Jerry Xanders

And finally, check this out. Meri is very creative and has been working on these beautiful mosaics. She says each one takes about 2 weeks to complete and she uses a mouth-stick to place each of the tiles. From H\hot air balloons to adorable animals, Meri, you are an artist. Thank you for sharing your talents and making some Happy Moments for us all!

Credit: Meri Van Ahn

