Happy Moments Vol. 59: Going to the dogs + happiness blooms

Finding moments of joy with our pets and growing beauty.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Happy Moments is going to the dogs today, because who can resist a face like this?

Handsome Jasper here just celebrated a special birthday turning one year old.

His person is a director at Local 5 and I know how much she loves this sweet guy.

And Banksy is smiling ear to ear because it's time to get up and move. She loves her daily walks.

We've been told over and over that its important to get your daily exercise, especially if you are quarantined at home. Bansky says no problem!

More Iowa State Fair memories.

A viewer submitted this picture from the 2019 Fair. A little research showed that this is The Mark Messenger Memorial Hitch of Percherons. And the Messenger Family comes from Cheyenne,Wyoming to participate in the Iowa state Fair.

Look for that turquoise team in 2021.

And finally, planting the seeds for more happiness. This picture was shared with us of Jerry putting up the trellis.

Looks like a wave of vibrant blooms is in the future, and this will no doubt be a daily supply of Happy Moments!

