Happy Moments Vol. 48: gone fishing + a bit of zen

Iowans are enjoying summertime activities, spending time with pets, and looking for moments of peace.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer feels like it's here to stay and that brings all kinds of fun, like fishing!

Jayden Brown of Knoxville loves to fish and he's good at it. Here's the proof!

He reeled in a good one the other day.

I want to thank all of you who share what makes you happy. Often times, it's your pets.

Fred shared this picture of Gracie Lynne, his 3-year-old mini Aussie, who has endless energy and loves her Frisbee.

A viewer from Creston sent in this picture of Bella the Great Pyrenees. The message said Bella wishes everyone a great day.

And my bulldog Mack is thrilled it's warm enough to sunbathe again.

This is his happy face. It's also his sad face.

But trust me, he's happy right here.

And finally, you may have caught a segment from 'Iowa Live's' Michele Brown about rock stacking, which you can see here.

It's a great way to center your mind and find some peace. So I thought I'd give it a try.

It took patience and strategy, but it was calming. I got four rocks in and then my other dog, Ozzy, knocked the whole thing down.

That's OK, because the challenge has been set. See if you can stack higher than four rocks.

Send in pictures of your rock stacks and have yourself a nice Happy Moment!

Rock stacking with the help of a dog 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

________________________________________________________________