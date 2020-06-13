Happy Moments Vol. 54: More Iowa State Fair memories

Reliving the fun of the Iowa State Fair as we wait for its return in 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is the end of summer millions look forward to and show up for.

Year after year, generation after generation. A tradition passed down in families across Iowa.

It's a time to celebrate our great state and its heritage, to spend precious time with those we love, and to throw caution to the wind and take a bite out of Iowa life.

The sights, sounds, smells of the Iowa State Fair are unique, familiar and friendly.

In the dead of winter, we may think fondly to those hot days wishing we were sipping on a cold lemonade, strolling the Grand Concourse. And this year we will have to wait a little longer.

But we will be back because "Nothing Compares" to the Iowa State Fair. And it's where so many of us find some truly Happy Moments.

