Happy Moments Vol. 47: Pen pals + a baby macaque

Iowans are spreading happiness with hand written notes, a celebration of local talent and new life at Blank Park Zoo.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's nothing like a hand written note to brighten up your day.

The ChildServe Homes team learned that residents at Luther Park Community could use a little pick-me-up. So they enlisted the help of their clients to channel their inner artists. The result was some pretty cool and inspirational cards that went right to the people at Luther Park.

It's a kind gesture that made a big impact...and maybe pen pals for life!

Here's a way you can help a fellow Iowan shine. Remember Bailey Dorr? She's one of a few students nationwide selected for a prestigious Broadway boot camp that got cancelled because of coronavirus. We caught up with her when she decided to do daily performances from her living room throughout quarantine.

Well, here's the update. Bailey is in the running to be Broadway World's Next on Stage High School winner. Voting ends Wednesday Night, so go here to vote. And enjoy one of her Quarantine Theater performances below.

And finally, your daily dose of cute. Blank Park Zoo is sharing images of a new Japanese macaque born at the zoo on May 13th. The little guy is being raised by his mom instead of zoo keepers, which is actually a big victory and was a goal of the breeding program. He hasn't been named yet, but we will keep you posted on that.

Keep sharing those happy moments!

