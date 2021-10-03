Happy Moments revisited: a look back at the Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When summer rolled by and it became clear we wouldn't have a 2020 Iowa State Fair, we asked you to share your favorite fair memories over the years. It was part of our "Happy Moments" segment, and it was one of the biggest responses we've had to any request for photos and videos. And that's not surprising, because even though we had been through a lot in the pandemic, losing the fair was unthinkable.

So as we celebrated years past, the people behind the scenes were looking ahead to the future. Today, they are planning for the comeback of the fair in August of 2021. And while we don't know yet exactly what it will look like, one thing hasn't changed. The Iowa State Fair will celebrate all things that make Iowa great. Williamson said "I think it is exactly what it started out as. Iowans coming together and showcasing what our state is all about. It's a real boost to morale and people are really optimistic about what August may look like."