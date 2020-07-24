Happy Moments Vol. 73: Virtual RAGBRAI + opera from home

Iowans are embracing the fun digital experiences of the summer pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the surface, a garden is a very serene place. But if you take a closer look, there's a lot of activity.

Betty from Norwalk is thrilled to look at her flowers and even more happy that the bees and butterflies enjoy being there as well. A good sign to see these valuable insects flying around.

RAGBRAI has gone virtual this year. Riders across the state are logging their own miles to stay connected to this beloved event.

RAGBRAI director Dieter Drake and teammates stopped along their route to enjoy a slice of pie in Lytton. In true RAGBRAI spirit, they are helping the town fund raise for a new fire house.

More details here.

And finally, some great music! The Des Moines Metro Opera festival orchestra, under the direction of Maestro David Neeley, recently performed the Marriage of Figaro virtually.

It's a sight to see and a wonder to hear. Head to the opera's Facebook page for more music and virtual Happy Moments.