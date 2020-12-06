Happy Moments Vol 53: A look back at the Iowa State Fair

Reliving some of our favorite State Fair moments as the Fair is postponed until 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We all have different reasons to love the Iowa State Fair.

Maybe topping the list is the food. Oh the amazing things we get to eat, only once a year!

Or maybe it's the views.

The long walk down the Grand Concourse or the midway lights captured at night. It seems like there isn't a bad view on those beloved fairgrounds.



Catching up with family and friends in the blistering summer heat...or maybe meeting new friends for the first time.



There are talent shows, food competitions, agricultural wonders, concerts, so many animals, 4H, FFA, and countless animal shows.



The slogan is "Nothing Compares", and it's true!

There's really nothing quite like what you see at the Iowa State Fair.

A few years ago, I grabbed this quick video of draft horses leaving the show ring.

It was nothing special, but this video went viral around the world. So many people commenting about how the sounds of the hoof beats reminded them of a childhood memory. Or it was just a reminder of bygone time.

But it proved that sometimes, the simplest experiences can bring us the most joy. And traditions are so very precious.

Yes, "Our state fair is a great state fair".

She will be missed until we meet again in 2021, and make more State Fair Happy Moments.

________________________________________________________________