Happy Moments Vol. 82: Back to school for all ages

IOWA, USA — Thousands of kids across the state have now gone back to school, and thousands more will do so shortly. Even with all the uncertainty in the world right now, kids from elementary school through college are keeping a positive attitude.

Meet Riley! Today was his first day of first grade in the Waukee school district. His mom says he spent a lot of time on the trampoline with friends this summer, so getting back to school may be an adjustment.

This is Tucker! Monday was his first day of school at Winterset Elementary. His dad said he was born a Texas Longhorn, but after moving here when he was four months old, he's all Hawkeyes now!

Carly was very excited for her first day of school in Waukee today! Her mom gave her a new brush and hair ties, so we know her hair will always look fabulous!

Even young adults heading to college are preparing to go back to school! Coe College in Cedar Rapids decided to help its students out by creating an instructional video on safe social distancing, complete with the Kohawk mascot.

A little farther southwest in the American Rivers Conference, Simpson College's president and entire cabinet took to campus Monday to give out "One Simpson" shirts to students! Everyone was masked up and socially distant too!

Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant is preparing to come back for the fall. Their mascot, Wesley, was also quick to jump in and send a message to students: wear a mask.