Happy Moments Vol. 51: Pups on the water + flowers on your screen

IOWA, USA — Nature has given us a lot to look at lately! From beautiful sunsets to distant storm clouds, awe-inspiring images of nature are always a summer treat here in Iowa. Thanks for sharing with us!

Betty in Norwalk wanted to remind all of us to stop and smell the roses once in a while! And even though you can't smell them through your screen, it's still a reminder that beauty can be found in the smallest of details around us.