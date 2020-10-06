Happy Moments Vol. 51: Pups on the water + flowers on your screen

IOWA, USA — Nature has given us a lot to look at lately! From beautiful sunsets to distant storm clouds, awe-inspiring images of nature are always a summer treat here in Iowa. Thanks for sharing with us!
The summer heat has people, and even puppies like three-month-old Oxbow, heading out on the water.
Betty in Norwalk wanted to remind all of us to stop and smell the roses once in a while! And even though you can't smell them through your screen, it's still a reminder that beauty can be found in the smallest of details around us.
Happy Moments Vol. 51: Stop and smell the roses
