x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

happy-moments

Happy Moments Vol. 51: Pups on the water + flowers on your screen

From sunsets to flowers to puppies, there's a lot of beauty in the world, even in a pandemic. Keep sharing your Happy Moments!

IOWA, USA — Nature has given us a lot to look at lately!  From beautiful sunsets to distant storm clouds, awe-inspiring images of nature are always a summer treat here in Iowa.  Thanks for sharing with us!

Credit: WOI
A viewer-submitted photo of storm clouds rolling above the Des Moines metro.

The summer heat has people, and even puppies like three-month-old Oxbow, heading out on the water.

Credit: WOI
Three-month-old Oxbow goes fishing with his dad on the Iowa River in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Little Oxbow may not be little much longer, but he'll always enjoy a day on the water!

Betty in Norwalk wanted to remind all of us to stop and smell the roses once in a while! And even though you can't smell them through your screen, it's still a reminder that beauty can be found in the smallest of details around us.

Happy Moments Vol. 51: Stop and smell the roses

1 / 3
Betty in Norwalk

RELATED: Happy Moments Vol. 50: Hot squirrel + a strawberry moon

RELATED: Happy Moments Vol. 49: Rock-stacking records + a beautiful sunset

Find more Happy Moments on Local 5's YouTube page!