Happy Moments Vol. 50: Hot squirrel + a strawberry moon

Iowans are sharing photos of a squirrel taking a break in the heat, the strawberry super moon, and more ways to stay zen.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer is here, and it's hot!

Maybe you love the heat, or maybe like this squirrel, it's just a little to much too soon. A viewer sent this photo in of this little guy taking a quick break in the heat.

Did you see the strawberry super moon a few days ago?

If you missed it, here's a great shot from Gingi Haag in Orient Township in Adair County. It's the kind of natural wonder that makes you want to stop and soak in the beauty!

And I'm thrilled to see so many of you practicing rock stacking.

"Iowa Live's" Michele Brown shared this idea with us as a way to create peace in your day.

Jane Graham submitted photos of her various rock towers.

And Ed of Dale City Iowa shared his zen garden where he invites visitors to make their own stacks if they are so inspired.

If you haven't tried it yet, give it a whirl. Be patient with yourself, find some peace and have a Happy Moment!

