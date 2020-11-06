Happy Moments Vol. 52: Eyes on the skies + a stretchy squirrel

Phenomenon in the night sky, a squirrel reaching for food and a moment with grandparents.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When the sun goes down, all kinds of interesting things happen.

Take this time-lapse shared by the Des Moines Astronomical society of Northern Lights as seen from the Ashton Observatory in Jasper County. If this interests you, the Drake Municipal Observatory is holding a series of free online lectures this summer.

They are every Friday, and this week's is focusing on Jupiter. We have a ink to more information here.

We are all getting a good laugh out of our pets these days, many of us being home with them all day. Kelly shared a funny moment with wildlife. Check out this squirrel really reaching to get to that bird feeder.

You have to give the little guy some credit for determination and core strength!

And finally, fishing with grandparents on a perfect Iowa summer night. That's a tough moment to beat.

Chance's family passed along this photo to show us their "Happy Moment".

