Happy Moments Vol. 60: Pandemic mass + spectacular sunsets

Iowans share how they are enjoying life while staying home during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We've all have to be a little flexible during the pandemic...what with social distancing and all.

Well, young Fred here took his living room Mass to a new level. Fred filled his chalice with breakfast juice and raised the glass at the appropriate time to participate in a little home communion. His grandparents submitted this photo and said they were pretty proud of him. Way to make the best of things, Fred!

It's hard to be away from family right now, and some of us have to be more careful than others. A viewer submitted this photo of Dick Swanson of Iowa Falls. He's 80 and a lung cancer survivor, so he's taking his health seriously right now. But this wall of letters and photos reminds him he's well loved.

And finally, we must all have our eyes to the skies lately, because so many of you have sent in great pictures of sunsets. It's like a watercolor in the sky and a great way to unwind after a long day. Is this a stressful time? Yes. But there are still plenty of Happy Moments and we are so glad you share them with us.

