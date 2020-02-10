Happy Moments vol. 102: Hello, October + Goodbye, summer

Iowans are celebrating welcoming a new month with great fall things and bidding farewell to some summer favorites.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A box of orange cats, curled up on a brisk day for a nice nap. Katie from Ankeny shared this with us. The one closest to the camera is named fluff. Cool days inspire us to cuddle up and get comfortable.

Hello, Opal! A beautiful cat with big curious eyes....she's as pretty as they come and a great companion...for any season.

The time that we see some of our regular summer visitors is winding down. Jennifer in Urbandale was surprised to see the bird still hanging around with the cool nights. Adding a few more trips to the feeder before the big trip south.

And here's a traditional sign summer is over. Betty sent this photos of pelicans on Saylorville Lake. It's one of the biggest resting stops for American White Pelicans on their migration from Canada to the Gulf Coast. Safe travels...and Happy Moments!