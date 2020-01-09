Happy Moments Vol. 85: Pandemic hobbies + kindness crafts

Woodworking, State Fair themed fun, and a craft of kindness are keeping Iowans busy during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gilbert Herrick of Oskaloosa has found a beautiful way to beat the quarantine blues. He sent photos of some of his handiwork.

It's called intarsia - a type of woodworking. Gilbert has practiced for years, but he's using his time at home to enjoy this craft, and make the days go by faster.

Beautiful work, Gilbert!

Is anyone else feeling like the end of summer vacation was a letdown without the Iowa State Fair?

Dawn Beamer has a great solution! She's putting together this Iowa State Fair jigsaw puzzle to pass the time. I see hints of the Grand Concourse ...and I asked Dawn to send us a photo when she's done.

Jade and Blaire of DeWitt recently went camping with their grandparents at Pikes Peak State Park in northeast Iowa. Their grandmother, Carole Hammer of Newton, shared this photo of a special activity. They painted around 100 rocks and hid them on hiking trails and around the campground.

They are called kindness rocks and are a little reminder to others that there is plenty of beauty in this world.

Jade and Blaire even got to see a few people discover these rocks, and it was an unexpected and much needed Happy Moment.