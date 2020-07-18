Happy Moments Vol. 69: Princess party + peace on the water

Finding the enchanting, exhilarating and serene moments of the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's magic to be found, even during social distancing.

836 Main Street Boutique in Pella hosted a princess party. They were able to space the kids out to enjoy crafts, games, tea and treats, and a special story time.

Lots of little smiles and enchantment to go around.

It's the dog days of summer, and Bentley's family thought he may like a swim in the pool. He finished his lap, went up the ladder and straight back to his cabana.

His people say he liked the bed more than the water!

And finally, I don't know about you but I could use a little more serenity these days.

I want to thank the viewer who submitted this absolutely beautiful photo of Pine Lake in Hardin county.