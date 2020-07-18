x
Happy Moments Vol. 69: Princess party + peace on the water

Finding the enchanting, exhilarating and serene moments of the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's magic to be found, even during social distancing. 

836 Main Street Boutique in Pella hosted a princess party. They were able to space the kids out to enjoy crafts, games, tea and treats, and a special story time. 

Lots of little smiles and enchantment to go around.

Credit: 836 Main Street Boutique

It's the dog days of summer, and Bentley's family thought he may like a swim in the pool. He finished his lap, went up the ladder and straight back to his cabana.

His people say he liked the bed more than the water!

Credit: Dave Wallace

And finally, I don't know about you but I could use a little more serenity these days. 

I want to thank the viewer who submitted this absolutely beautiful photo of Pine Lake in Hardin county. 

What a peaceful image to remind us to slow down and enjoy some quiet, calm Happy Moments.

Credit: Viewer

