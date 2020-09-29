Happy Moments vol. 100: stunning moon + harvest reminder

Iowans share the things that make their day brighter, including adorable pets, the beautiful moon and a reminder during harvest season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Austin is one of our faithful weather viewers and he often shares the conditions around him. This time, he's sharing a smile in the form of his beloved dog Roscoe. They are from Chariton and it looks like Austin and Roscoe get a lot of work done together. Thanks Austin!

Did you know Saturday was International Observe the Moon night? Well, Scott Dearinger did and luckily enough for all of us, he not only observed, but recorded. Look at the detail in this amazing photo. Scott has an observatory in his Des Moines backyard and often shares his findings. And for that we are so grateful.