Happy Moments: squirrel surprise + save the beards

Enjoying sightings of local wildlife, including some storm surviving squirrels. Plus, a way to wear your mask and show off your beard!

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surrounded by hummingbirds! That's how Dawn found herself the other day as she was cleaning the feeders. She says they are friendly but territorial little birds. Amazing one slowed down enough for her to get some photos!

Flashback to the derecho. Mike Tuttle was riding out the storm in Newton, and he caught this. Three squirrels hunkering down in a tree hollow. Luckily for them, it was a tree that was left standing. Luckily for us, it makes for a photo that is too cute for words.

You don't want to hide your beauty behind a mask and neither does Randy Brostrom of Oskaloosa! He just started growing a beard, and he didn't want to hide it. So his wife sewed some yarn onto a mask and there you have it...a mask with a beard. That way, you have a good idea of who you are looking at. Way to take a nuisance and turn it into a Happy Moment!