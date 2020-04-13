102 is the new 80: World War II veteran celebrates his birthday with a parade during pandemic

Harold Jacobs' birthday party was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so a few local organizations put on a parade to celebrate.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Harold Jacobs' 102nd birthday party was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic- but that didn't stop the celebration on Monday.

A parade in honor of Jacobs' birthday was put on by the Urbandale Police and Fire Departments, the VFW, American Legion, Maryor Bob Andeweg, and Jacobs' family and friends.

He found himself at a loss for words.

"It's an honor," he said. Like one of the signs at the parade said, "102 is the new 80."