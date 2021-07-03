WATCH | 47th Annual Variety Telethon

Call 515-243-GIVE(4483) to donate now.

The Variety Telethon Special is airing on Local 5, CW Iowa 23 and at WeAreIowa.com.

While the 47th Annual Variety Telethon will not happen in the traditional sense, the show must go on! Variety and thousands of wonderful volunteers are still raising money for Iowa's children, culminating March 7.

The Variety Telethon special on Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 will highlight the children and organizations that receive Variety’s support.

Since 1975, Iowans have joined together to contribute their time, talent and hearts to the annual Variety Telethon. It is the foundation Variety - the Children's Charity of Iowa was built upon and is the highlight of each year.

Traditionally, a line-up of local and international celebrities appears on-air, along with thousands of individual and corporate volunteers and donors who pledge their ongoing time and support to Iowa’s children. The Telethon also highlights the many ways Variety helps children, and features organizations that benefit from local support.