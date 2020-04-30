87-year-old crafts 1,000 masks for health care workers

Leona Wetsch made her 1,000th mask on Wednesday. She's been donating them to local hospitals and nursing homes.

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale woman is keeping busy helping others during the coronavirus pandemic.

87-year-old Leona Wetsch is in quarantine, and in order to keep busy, she started sewing masks to give to health care workers.

She's already donated over 1,000 to hospitals, nursing homes and even some small businesses.The masks are sent to the Iowa Quilters Guild who then gives them to those in need.

"I guess I just started out by giving my friends each one, and then started with the family and kept going from there," Wetsch said. "There's always somebody asking for masks it seems like."

Leona made her 1,000th mask Wednesday.

The newest masks will be donated to the Veterans Hospital, the food bank at Creative Visions and Children and Families of Iowa.