Altoona hotel helping Iowans displaced by recent fires

Two different fires in the metro left several families without homes. The La Quinta Inn is helping them get back on their feet.

ALTOONA, Iowa — An Altoona hotel is providing a home for residents displaced by two fires in the metro.

One of those happened at an apartment building in Pleasant Hill, the other in Des Moines.

Those residents are staying at the La Quinta Inn until they can get back on their feet.

The La Quinta Inn is also collecting donations, and anything you can donate will go a long way.

Brian Scheffert, general manager of the hotel, is proud of those who've stepped up to help already.

"Just thanks for being great — Iowa nice and reaching out to these families and showing them that we all care even though we're all at a social distance," he said.

If you're able to help, the hotel is accepting personal care items, toiletries and cash. The link to donate is below.
