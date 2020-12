Local 5 caught up with Nate Evans Tuesday afternoon.

IOWA, USA — Note: The following video above aired in late September 2020.

In late September, Local 5 introduced you to Nate Evans. He's a Parkview Middle School teacher who also owns a woodworking company. When he heard there were kids at home without desks to learn on, he had to step in.

As of Monday night, he's built 247 desks for students. There is a GoFundMe if you want to help. For more information, click here.