The process, not perfection | Inside a West Des Moines art studio for both kids and families

Artfull is located at Valley West Mall in West Des Moines.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One business in central Iowa is putting itself to work in a very creative way. And after being shutdown for 10 months because of COVID-19, Artfull owner Stacey Schuurmann was on the brink of closing the art studio.

But, in her words, she "just couldn't do it". And instead, she is hosting workshops such as making chunky knit blankets or kids and canvas events.

"Here, it's all about letting yourself go and having a good time," Schuurmann said. "When people come in here and don't worry about perfection but instead enjoy the process, I really like that."

"It's definitely really fun because there are so many things you can try and do," fifth-grader Tristyn Davis said. "Painting, last time we did some sort of pottery."