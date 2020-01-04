Bergman Academy teachers put on parade for students

Teachers at Bergman Academy here in Des Moines are the latest to join in the teacher parade trend, putting one on for their students Tuesday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the coronavirus outbreak closing schools for the foreseeable future, teachers across the state have been putting on parades to raise the spirits of their students.

Teachers at Bergman Academy in Des Moines were the latest to jump on the trend, lining the circle drive of the school for the students and parents to come day hey.

One Bergman teacher says the ordeal has been tough, but today was a way to brighten spirits.

" It's definitely hard on all of us. I think it's a good opportunity for our kids to see their friends while in other vehicles but just to be able to smile and wave," said Lindsey Altenhofen. "From a teacher standpoint, you really can't replicate the experience of being face to face in a classroom setting."