Actor Brandon Routh delivers message to Class of 2020

The actor's advice to this year's graduating class? "Keep all doors open"

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing high school graduations, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages from some well-known Iowans to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Brandon Routh, actor

Congratulations, Class of 2020!

I know this is not how you thought your senior year would end, and I'm sorry for that. Really.

But as I'm sure you've learned after four years of high school, things don't always go as planned. And I know you all will be able to take valuable lessons and experiences from this journey.

As you go forward in your schooling or your career path, I just want to suggest an idea that's been important for me.

And that is to keep all doors open.

Be open to change. Be open to your positive experiences changing your career path or your school path. And changing your view on life.

As you can see with what's happened in 2020, the world has changed for all of us and we can't force it to change back. It's beyond our control.

But we can choose how we feel about it. And we can choose how we respond to it.

We can see how connected we are not only as Americans, but how connected we are as humans in this global challenge.

So my advice?

Keep all doors open. Go forward with compassion and gratitude. And be open to change.

Oh, and you know, be a good human.