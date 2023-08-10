Waukee man to donate more than 600 socks and shoes to local shelter

Bruce Huckfeldt started a shoe and sock drive three years ago to give back to community members in need across the Des Moines metro.

WAUKEE, Iowa — A man in Waukee started a shoe and sock drive three years ago to give back to those in need across the Des Moines metro.

This year though, Bruce Huckfeldt got some big help from his community.

"Literally giving back thanks to the people," he said. "I am not doing this, I am just the catalyst, the community made it happen."

The community donated 620 pairs of shoes to Huckfeldt's "Heart and Sole Shoe Drive."

It's not just his own neighbors getting involved in the shoe drive, though: The apparel brand, Bombas, made a donation of their own.

"[I] reached out to Bombas and I said, 'You guys are so awesome last year for sending us socks. What are the odds you'd send me 250 more to reach my goal of 500 pairs of shoes?'" Huckfeldt said. "And last Friday, another 500 pairs of socks showed up from Bombas, so every single pair of shoes that we've given this year has a pair of socks coming with it."

In total, Bombas donated more than 700 pairs of socks to the drive.

Huckfeldt plans on donating the shoes and socks to Central Iowa Shelter & Services this Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Mostly homeless [people] will be getting these," Huckfeldt explained. "At this time of year being cold, warm feet, if you don't wanna put the socks on your feet, you can put them on your hands for mittens. That's what it's about. I knew they'd go back to a good home."

Although Huckfeldt organized the whole shoe drive years ago, he remains humble, and doesn't need recognition.

"It's not about me. It's the community coming together," he said. "So, if it helps somebody and I don't hear a 'thank you', I am totally fine with that. It's all about getting them where they need to be, and I know that if I keep doing this, it's going to make somebody happy whether I hear back or not."