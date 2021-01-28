Embracing the beauty of winter by taking a walk on the snow

Above and Beyond Cancer led a snowshoeing adventure Wednesday through Des Moines' Water Works Park.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When life hands you a foot of a snow, walk all over it.

Cancer support group Above and Beyond Cancer saw this week's snowfall as an opportunity to appreciate the beauty that comes from a storm. They hosted a snowshoeing adventure Wednesday through Water Works Park in Des Moines.

Program director Mary Van Heukelom encourages cancer survivors to get out and be active.

"I think snowshoeing is great because it's so unique. It's so original," Van Heukelom said. "Different feeling from other things, and every snowfall is a little bit different."

This batch of snow turned the park into a real winter wonderland. But each storm brings different beauty, which is something Van Heukelom says is easy to appreciate as you head off the beaten path with snow shoes.

"It's a great practice for mindfulness of getting outside and interacting with nature," she said. "And I also like it cause it really gets the heart rate going."

Above and Beyond Cancer is a nonprofit founded 10 years ago. They offer community programs for cancer survivors.

