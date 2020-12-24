Cedar Rapids couple surprised with new food trailer to continue serving meals to those in need

Bridge Under the Bridge started as a way to help those impacted by the derecho. Now it's looking to be a year-round service for those in need.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — First the pandemic, then the derecho. Cedar Rapids couldn't catch a break this year.

That's why Bridgette Williams-Robinson and her husband Jovountae Robinson started handing out hot meals to those in need— from underneath a highway overpass.

On Wednesday, the couple got their very own surprise: a new trailer to help them serve those in need.

The parents of seven started Bridge Under the Bridge using their own food and resources to help those who are still struggling to put food on the table.

"We cook every day. It's not just people that are unemployed, it's people that are working that are just struggling," Williams-Robinson told "Good Morning America."

The couple was homeless with five kids just eight years ago. They decided to make this service permanent to give back to the city that helped them get on their own feet.

"Helping people makes her happier than anything that I've seen in 15 years," Jovountae Robinson said. "Now she's found her place."

The couple joined "Good Morning America" Wednesday to discuss how it's been going and were stunned to walk outside to their driveway to see a brand new food trailer. Trailer Country, a leading trailer retailer, provided the Robinsons with a fully-outfitted trailer with everything needed to safely keep Bridge Under the Bridge operating all year long.

"Wow. I love it. That's so awesome," Bridgette exclaimed alongside her husband.

The father of seven said their children have been a huge help in taking action with them.

"My kids love being a part of what we do," he said. "Sometimes they see familiar face, some of their friends, and they love being able to help their neighbors knowing that they actually are making an impact in their community. It's an amazing feeling."

Bridgette Robinson said the biggest benefit is the way it resonates personally.