Happy Moments Vol. 43: Celebrating retirees and graduates

Iowans share their good news including a retirement parade, a meal giveaway, and a tribute to the Class of 2020 in Humboldt.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Retirements usually mean a big party is to follow.

But in social distancing, you have to change things up a bit.

The families of Western Hills Elementary in West Des Moines bid farewell to Karla Snodgrass, after 38 years of teaching in the metro, with a retirement drive-by party. Karla was definitely queen of the day and got to see lots of faces who wish her the best in retirement, as do we.

Enjoy it, Karla!

Gino's Italian Foods has done it before and they are doing it again!

The Des Moines-based food brand recognizes lots of families are needing help making ends meet, so they are doing another meal giveaway. They are giving away 1,000 free meals at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona Saturday from 11 a.m-1 p.m.

After this weekend, Gino's will have donated 6, 000 meals in the community they have been a part of for 50 years!

It was brought to our attention something really cool was happening in Humboldt. And here it is.

Satern Service Center shares these pictures with us of banners recognizing the class of 2020. Each student is featured with the help of sponsorship from businesses in town, and Terry and Bob's Sign Company.

A creative way to celebrate the graduates as they move on to the next chapter in these uncertain times.

Congratulations to all!

