'The Heart Walk must go on': COVID-19 couldn't stop this community from supporting one little boy

Emmit was born with transposition of the great vessels in his heart. On Saturday, his supporters gathered for a Heart Walk to continue supporting him.

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop this community from supporting one of their own.

Saturday's Virtual Heart Walk was supposed to be in downtown Des Moines, but one family decided to walk around their neighborhood all for a little boy named Emmit Nichols.

Emmit was born with transposition of the great vessels in his heart. His mom Mackenzie Nichols knew that the Heart Walk Hero had to do what was best for him.

"We went through quite a process trying to figure out what was best for Team Emmit this year," she said, "and we decided that the Heart Walk must go on, even for Team Emmit."

So they gathered community members, trucks from Waukee and Team Emmit supporters to surprise Emmit at "cheer spots" around the route.

"I feel like, like cool that we get to do it and not many other people are really doing it as well," said Emmit's cousin Corbin Doll.

There were two goals for Emmit this year: raise awareness about congenital heart defects and give love back to his community during this "unique" time. And it looks like they did just that.

"I feel proud, I'm a very proud mom," Nichols said. "I feel lucky to have all of the people in the community. The doctors that supported Emmit. We are very lucky to have him and we want to truly celebrate the blessing that we have."