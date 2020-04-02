Coors Light is paying dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21

Coors Light has a Valentine’s Day deal for you – a significant other in the form of a furry friend: “…Coors Light encourages you to skip...

“…Coors Light encourages you to skip the cheesy Valentine’s traditions and spend the day with a fur-ever friend – and will help pay fees for 1,000 dogs adopted between 12:00 PM CT on February 4, 2020 and 11:59:59 PM CT on February 21, 2020.”

“With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side,” stated marketing manager Chelsea Parker in a company press release.