Couple gets married over Zoom amid coronavirus pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Annie Von Gillerm and Cole Mayer were set to have their wedding, but COVID-19 had other plans. But that didn't stop them from tying the knot.

With venues and churches closing their doors to crowds, they went to an extra non-traditional way of bringing each other together.

For one thing, the proposal, wedding planning and ceremony all happened within the span of 24 hours. It was also completely virtual.

It started with a proposal involving Annie's kids, the youngest of which calls Cole "Coco". The kids all held up a sign reading "Will you marry Coco?" She said yes, of course, and the planning took off from there.

Both Annie and Cole are lawyers, as was their officiant Amy. They looked through the laws, and found there was nothing that explicitly said that the couple and the officiant had to be in the same room.