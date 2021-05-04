Haircuts at school? At Des Moines East, it means you're on the right path

DeMarko Walker has given 30 to 40 haircuts to East students.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Haircuts can make you feel refreshed, like a new you.

And at East High School in Des Moines, it can signify you're on the right path.

DeMarko Walker has volunteered his time at the school since 2019 to reward select students who are showing initiative when it comes to their education.

"It's just a passion about it, just being able to make somebody feel good," Walker said. "You know, haircuts boost a lot of people's self-confidence and makes everybody feel good. Just a self care, just self care of it."

It could be academic achievement goals, attendance goals or social-emotional learning goals.

"There's a small group week to week and he comes and gives them a free haircut," Associate Principal Anthony Ginaras said. "So it's been a really nice partnership for our kids, but also says a lot about him coming and giving his time like this."