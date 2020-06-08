Des Moines Fire Department makes history with 96th class of recruits

On Thursday, Trang Pham became the first Asian American woman to become a Des Moines firefighter.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday was graduation day for a new batch of Des Moines firefighters, and a historic one for the department.

Trang Pham is the first Asian American woman to serve in the Des Moines Fire Department. She's excited to get to work after a challenging training regimen.

"We started EMT ... went through fire suppression, went through paramedic, went through a series of challenges both mentally and physically," Pham told Local 5. "For me, physical was the most challenging and the department helped me overcome it through the support of my cadre and fellow classmates."

Pham is already in the National Guard, and will be serving with both at the same time. She has been assigned to Station 8 on the south side.